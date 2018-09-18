Not all options equal, Clemson studying hard year-round for Georgia Tech

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Three of Clemson’s first four games this year are against option-based offensive attacks. But neither Furman nor Georgia Southern have the athletes, abilities, or sustained success to match the Tigers’ week four opponent, Georgia Tech.

As the No. 3 Tigers head to Atlanta for their ACC opener, Dabo Swinney and his team will draw on the experiences from their early games against the Paladins and Eagles, while also working from spring and fall camp study sessions on the Yellow Jackets.

After leaving early from Saturday’s 38-7 win with a chest bruise, starting QB Kelly Bryant also confirmed on Tuesday that he has been a full participant in practice and will play against Georgia Tech. The Tigers are looking for their fourth win in a row against GT.