SC Officials asking Volunteers to coordinate efforts, check SC EMD site for ways to help

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–While seeing images of rescuers may inspire many of you to jump into action,  State officials are asking you ‘not’ to self deploy.

Authorities at the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say working during a disaster is complex, with plans and procedures already in place. Officials say volunteers that show up, may slow down recovery efforts.

Officials suggest helping your neighbors and local community first, then connect with an existing volunteer organization.
For more information on supplies needed or where to donate and volunteer just click here https://www.scemd.org/recover/volunteer-and-donate/

