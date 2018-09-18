‘Serve and Connect’ hosts Flood Supply Donation Drop off

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to help Florence victims, do you have extra Hurricane supplies you could donate to flood victims? Here’s how you can help. Serve and Connect and Local Law Enforcement are hosting a Community Drive.

ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson was live at one of the drop off sites.

The drop-off locations include:

Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm

Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm

Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC

Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am – 5:30pm