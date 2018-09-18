‘Serve and Connect’ hosts Flood Supply Donation Drop off
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you looking to help Florence victims, do you have extra Hurricane supplies you could donate to flood victims? Here’s how you can help. Serve and Connect and Local Law Enforcement are hosting a Community Drive.
ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson was live at one of the drop off sites.
The drop-off locations include:
Richland County Sheriff Department: 2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm
Columbia Police Department: 715 Bluff Rd, Columbia SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 11:00am – 7:00pm
Lexington County Sheriff Department: Training Center at 541 Gibson Rd, Lexington SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 12:00pm – 5:30pm
Lexington Police Department: 111 Maiden Ln, Lexington SC
Open Monday through Wednesday from 8:00am – 5:30pm