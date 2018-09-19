Columbia murder suspect is caught in Florida; awaits extradition to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department found a fugitive in police custody in Florida accused of a 2015 murder in Columbia.

Investigators say Carlos Enrique Lowe, 55, is in police custody at the Orange County Detention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Lowe is being held on a Fugitive from Justice warrant.

Police say once he’s extradited to South Carolina, Lowe will officially be charged with Murder, First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, Kidnapping and First Degree Burglary.

Authorities say Lowe is accused of breaking into victim Ann Marie Johnson’s home where he allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered her between the dates of September 28 and 29, 2015.

Officials say Lowe has been identified as a previous acquaintance of the victim; DNA evidence aided in this arrest.

CPD is working with Florida law enforcement on extradition arrangements.

Please visit abccolumbia.com for more details.