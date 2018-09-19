Coroner identifies mental health patients who drowned in transport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials on Tuesday morning identified the two mental health patients who died in flood waters last night.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said 45-year-old Windy Wenton and 43-year-old Nicolette Green were being taken to separate facilities by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office when the van they were in was overcome by flood waters along Highway 76.

Officials also said the two deputies inside were able to escape and tried to pull both patients out, but were unsuccessful.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier was on the scene last night as the story developed and today spoke with SLED’s Thom Berry. Watch the video for the full story.