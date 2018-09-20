Ridge View blazes Keenan, 62-8 Thursday night Sep 20, 2018 11:33 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, Perry Parks’ Ridge View Blazers quickly got out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t stop from there, beating Keenan Thursday night, 62-8 for the Blazers third-straight win. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: SCHSFB ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated High school football schedule extended one week du... Porter-Gaud breezes past Wilson Hall Hammond houses Pinewood Prep Oceanside rallies to beat GCA at SC State