Barons defeat Panthers

By: Ben Parsons

Summerville, S.C. (WOLO) – Wilson Hall traveled to Summerville to face off with Pinewood Prep Friday night.

The Barons’ Graham Van Patten stole the show with his stellar play on both sides of the ball and the Barons won 24-14.

Wilson Hall (1-3) will head to Columbia next week to take on Ben Lippen, while Pinewood Prep (0-5) will host First Baptist.