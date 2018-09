Eagles soar past Lower Richland

By: Ben Parsons

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – After falling to Gilbert in a highly contested game a week ago, Airport looked to get back on track against Lower Richland Friday night.

The Eagles took an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Diamond Hornets 41-28.

Airport (3-2) will travel to Midland Valley next week, while Lower Richland (1-3) will look to bounce back against Dreher.