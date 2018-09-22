Pelion Panthers end losing streak with win against Columbia Capitals

By: Kat Polowczyk

Friday night the Columbia Capitals played the Pelion Panthers at Charles W. Johnson Stadium at Benedict College.

Columbia High School celebrated their homecoming on Friday, but it was really the Panthers who had a reason to celebrate, as the Panthers ended their four game losing streak and brought home their first win of the season with a final score of 42-20.

Columbia has a chance for redemption next week when they take on Johnson, while the Panthers have a bye week and are set to play Edisto on October 5th.