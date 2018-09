Shamrocks get lucky with a 16-15 win over Tigers

By: Kat Polowczyk

Eau Claire Shamrocks walk away from Friday night’s game against Allendale- Fairfax with a 16-15 win on their homecoming game night.

Eau Claire now stands at 3-2 for the season while Allendale-Fairfax has yet to win a game this season.

The Tigers will hit the road to play Barnwell next week, while the Shamrocks will travel to Calhoun County.