Swampcats pounce on Falcons

By: Ben Parsons

Manning, S.C. (WOLO) – Laurence Manning squared off with Ben Lippen Friday night.

The Redhawks rode their high-powered offense to a 48-20 victory.

Laurence Manning (4-1) will host First Baptist next week, while Ben Lippen (1-4) will try to bounce back against Wilson Hall.