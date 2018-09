Swansea falls to Silver Bluff 33-30

By: Kat Polowczyk

Silver Bluff barely scraped by with a bulldog win at home Friday night over the Swansea Tigers.

Swansea scored first but Silver Bluff fired back, and ultimately Silver Bluff holds their lead and leaves tiger territory with a 33-30 win.

Swansea is set to play Gilbert at home next week, while Silver Bluff will travel to Saluda.