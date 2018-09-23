Columbia Mayor to host Block Party in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to party with some of America’s mayors? Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is inviting the community to a block party from 6:30-10 p.m. on Sept. 28 on the 1600 block of Main Street.

The event takes place after the Fall Leadership Meeting for the US Conference of Mayors.

According to Benjamin…..”this is not only an opportunity for America’s mayors to convene in our city to discuss how we can progress our cities in the areas of infrastructure, innovation and inclusion, but it will also be a celebration of Columbia and the great achievements we’ve had thus far,” said Mayor Benjamin.

Organizers say the block party will feature local food and beverages as well as live music from local artists Reggie Sullivan Band, FatRat Da Czar, Soda City Brass Band and 76 and Sunny.