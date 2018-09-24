Clemson names Lawrence starter, Bryant backup for Syracuse game

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Since before the start of fall camp, Dabo Swinney has said often his Clemson team can will with any of their top three quarterbacks on their roster under center. Despite four wins in four games, the coaching staff has decided to make a change.

Following his four touchdown performance in a 49-21 win over Georgia Tech, the No. 3 Tigers announced Lawrence will make his first-career collegiate start when Clemson faces Syracuse at noon on ABC Columbia. Kelly Bryant, who has started every game since the beginning of the 2017 season, will be moved to second-string for this week.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Monday the move only reflects this week’s depth chart, reflecting rewarding Lawrence for his recent play, but confirming the promotion isn’t set in stone and Bryant will still see time.

Trevor has thrown nine touchdown passes to Kelly’s two while the pair have played on 23 and 21 drives respectively.