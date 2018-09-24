Gamecocks’ set to start at noon vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina’s week six kickoff against Missouri will be played at noon Saturday, October 6. The Mayor’s Cup will be decided at Williams-Brice Stadium and will be aired on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks have won each of the last two meetings between the two schools that call Columbia home to knot the all-time series at four wins apiece. Carolina posted a 31-13 win in Missouri last season.

South Carolina (2-1, 1-1 SEC) will travel to Kentucky this Saturday for a 7:30 pm contest against the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC). Mizzou (3-1, 0-1 SEC) has a bye week.

Here is the full slate of SEC contests for Saturday, Oct. 6:

Alabama at Arkansas Noon ESPN

Missouri at South Carolina Noon SEC Network

LSU at Florida 3:30 pm CBS

La.-Monroe at Ole Miss 4 pm SEC Network

Auburn at Miss. State* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN

Vanderbilt at Georgia* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN

Kentucky at Texas A&M* 7/7:30 pm ESPN/ESPN2/SECN

*-Time and Network designation to be determined after games of Sept. 29.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.