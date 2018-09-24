Kinlaw earns weekly SEC honor after Vandy win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was a standout against Vanderbilt in the Gamecocks’ 37-14 win in Nashville Saturday. On Monday, he was recognized as the SEC’s co-Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Kinlaw, a 6-6, 305-pounder from Charleston S.C., was a presence in the backfield all day against the Commodores. He filled up the stat sheet with five tackles including 3.0 tackles for loss accounting for 21 yards, a pair of sacks for 18 yards, two forced fumbles, one of which directly led to a touchdown, a pass break up and a pair of quarterback hurries in three quarters of action. He sat out the final period after suffering a toe injury. Kinlaw earned a spot on the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after receiving a 97.1 grade. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt by a 37-14 score, limiting the Commodores to just 284 yards of offense.

The Gamecocks (2-1, 1-1 SEC) travel to Lexington, Ky., this week to face the No. 17/17 Kentucky Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 SEC) in another SEC Eastern Division matchup. The 7:30 pm ET contest will be televised by SEC Network, with Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers in the booth and Cole Cubelic on the sidelines.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.

