Lawrence, Etienne honored by ACC after GT win

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Following big showings against Georgia Tech in a 49-21 Tigers win, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was named ACC Rookie of the week and Travis Etienne was honored as the ACC Running Back of the Week.

With the two selections, Clemson has now collected a total of 446 ACC weekly honors since 1978. This week represents the second time this season that multiple Clemson players have earned Player of the Week honors in a single week (Week 2 at Texas A&M).

Etienne’s selection marks his third all-time ACC Player of the Week award but his first selection as Running Back of the Week. He collected Rookie of the Week honors twice as a freshman last season following wins against Boston College and Florida State. Last week, Etienne gained 122 yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown and also scored on a three-yard touchdown reception. He became the first Clemson running back to record consecutive 100-yard rushing games since Wayne Gallman against Wake Forest and South Carolina in 2016.

Lawrence’s honor is the first of his career. Last week, the true freshman entered the game in the second quarter and completed 13-of-18 passes for 176 yards with four passing touchdowns to four different receivers. His selection marks Clemson’s 69th ACC Rookie of the Week selection since 1978 and the first by a Clemson quarterback since Deshaun Watson collected three such honors during his freshman campaign in 2014.

