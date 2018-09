COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina baseball will play three scrimmages this week as part of their fall baseball schedule.

As Mark Kingston enters his second year, his team will face each other Tuesday, September 25 and Friday, September 28 at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. The team will then take on NC State at 2 p.m. Saturday at Founders Park.

All the games are open to all fans for free.