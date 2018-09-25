OrTre Smith to miss rest of 2018, set for knee surgery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Will Muschamp announced Tuesday that sophomore wide receiver and former Wando High School star OrTre Smith will miss the rest of 2018 as he is set to have season-ending knee surgery next week.

The Gamecocks’ head coach said Smith is suffering from “a genetic issue” that Muschamp said the wideout’s mother, Tashia Greene, had also dealt with as a volleyball player at Clemson. OrTre has a subluxed kneecap, which slides out 40 percent and has caused the second-year in-state product a lot of pain he’s worked to play through in the early goings of his second campaign.

Smith appeared in the Coastal Carolina and Georgia games, making three catches for 25 yards.

As a freshman, the Mount Pleasant native played in all 13 games, making 10 starts. He had 30 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

Hear from both Muschamp and senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed most of last season with an injury himself, in the video above.