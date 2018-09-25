Public safety checkpoints scheduled in Lexington on Wednesday

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department will be conducting public safety checkpoints around the Town of Lexington on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Officers are carrying out the checkpoints in response to collision incidents, citizen traffic complaints and previous enforcement in the area. The checkpoints will focus on speeding and unsafe driving practices.

Officers will be checking driver’s licenses, vehicle registration and insurance requirements.