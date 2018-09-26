Dabo Swinney defends decision to start Trevor Lawrence, wishes KB was still with team

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — At a news conference Wednesday night in Clemson, Dabo Swinney once again defended his decision to demote quarterback Kelly Bryant in favor of freshman Trevor Lawrence.

Bryant announced Wednesday morning that he intends to transfer from the school, after compiling a 16-2 record in 18 games played with the Tigers.

“I wish we still had him here,” Swinney said Wednesday night. “I’d rather him be here, but it is what it is.”

Swinney made the decision, along with his staff, to start Lawrence, who’s thrown 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions so far this season, while leading the Tigers with 600 passing yards.

Bryant did not hold back his feelings on the decision, telling the Greenville News he didn’t feel like “he had a fair shot”, calling the decision a “slap in the face”.

No. 3 Clemson now hosts Syracuse Saturday at noon.