E-Coli tainted ground beef sold at Target recalled after death

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Check your refrigerator before you get ready to cook, there is a recall you need to know about. Ground beef sold at target is being recalled.

Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling the meat after an E-Coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17 others.

The products include three, ten and 20 pound packages of ground beef under the Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, and Fire River Farms brands with a July 11th use or freeze by dates.

If you have any doubt about the meat, air on the side of caution and throw it out.

RECALL ALERT-Cargill meat solutions recalls ground beef due to possible E. Coli contamination: https://t.co/QSo1jZZAr6 by @USDAFoodSafety pic.twitter.com/KHRSFdjd6G — USA.gov (@USAgov) September 25, 2018

We’ve provided a link to Cargill Meat Solutions below if you still have questions about the ground beef recall or consumers can call the company at 1844-419-1574.

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/wps/portal/fsis/topics/recalls-and-public-health-alerts/recall-case-archive/archive/2018/recall-081-2018-release?utm_campaign=%2B%20Earth%20and%20the%20Environment&utm_content=77376933&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter