Gamecocks now down to one possible makeup date for canceled football game

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner told 107.5 The Game Wednesday that the Gamecocks would not be making up the Marshall game during Carolina’s bye week on Oct. 20.

The news means there’s only one other makeup date possible: Saturday Dec. 1, but that’s only if the Gamecocks don’t make the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.

USC’s third game of the season on Sept. 15 against Marshall was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. The Gamecocks have now dealt with scheduling changes due to weather three of the last four seasons.

