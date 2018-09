Hayden Hurst practices for first time during regular season

BALTIMORE¬†(WOLO) — Ravens rookie and former Gamecock Hayden Hurst participated in practice today for the first time this regular season, more than a month after fracturing his foot.

Hurst had surgery to repair a foot fracture on August 24 and hasn’t seen any time since the operations, but now the Ravens first-round pick may be close to playing in his first regular season game.

The Ravens face the Steelers Sunday night.