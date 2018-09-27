Richland School District One Announces Make Up Days for Students

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One has announced the days that students will make up instructional time they missed when schools were closed September 11-14 by Governor Henry McMaster.

At its September 25 meeting, the Richland One Board of School Commissioners approved October 12, December 21 and March 8 as makeup days.

Each makeup day will be a half day for students and a full day for staff.

The Board also approved a request from the district’s administrative team to waive the fourth missed day.

Gov. McMaster shut down Richland One schools because of Hurricane Florence, to help clear the roads and to help evacuees from coastal counties.

Richland One officials say employees will receive information from the district regarding Hurricane Florence makeup days.