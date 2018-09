Gilbert Crushes Swansea 42-9

By: Kat Polowczyk

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gilbert Indians took down the Swansea Tigers during Friday’s game at Swansea High School, beating the Tigers 42-9.

Tigers scored the first touchdown of the game, but the Indians did not lose momentum and outscored the Tigers for the rest of the game.

Tigers have a chance for redemption next week as they hit the road to take on Strom Thurmond. The Indians head back to their home turf to host Edisto High School next Friday.