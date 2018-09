Group holds 50 hour worship service at State House

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Today at the State House Tent America has set up a spot on the grounds to glorify god.

That’s the message the group says they want to send. The event is a 50 hour worship service held here and across the country.

It’s a fellowship bringing citizens of South Carolina together to worship. Awaken the Dawn, a grassroots organization is also taking part with plans to worship until 11pm Saturday night.