Hammond dominates Augusta Christian

By: Ben Parsons

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – It was homecoming week at Hammond as the Skyhawks welcomed Augusta Christian to Edens Stadium.

The Skyhawks took an early lead and never looked back, ultimately winning 45-13.

Hammond will put their undefeated record to the test next week as they travel to Porter-Gaud, while Augusta Christian will head to Wilson Hall.