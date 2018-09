Lower Richland outlasts Dreher

By: Ben Parsons

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Dreher hosted Lower Richland Friday night in the first game at the newly reconstructed Memorial Stadium.

The Diamond Hornets and Blue Devils were locked in a tightly contested battle up until Lower Richland put the game away late in the fourth, ultimately winning 28-14.

Lower Richland takes on Crestwood next week, while Dreher travels to Orangeburg-Wilkinson.