Orangeburg County Sheriff’s search for armed robbery suspect

Orangeburg County, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate an armed suspect accused of kidnapping and robbing a couple inside of their on home.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says investigators found out about the alleged robbery around 3:30 Thursday afternoon after a 911 call came in from a Wesley Grove Road home. According to authorities, the couple inside the home told the dispatcher a man came to their home asking for a ride to a gas station claiming he had run out of gas.

The male in the home agreed to take the man to a nearby gas station when the victim says the suspect pulled a knife on him and demanded he stop driving. Once the truck they were riding in came to a stop officials say the suspect tied the victim up and began driving the vehicle back to the home.

Investigators say the suspect pictured above returned to the home and when through the couple’s belongings when he discovered a loaded handgun. Police say after stealing various items from the home, the unidentified man demanded the male victim withdraw money from an ATM, which officials say he called his wife and asked her to comply with the demand. When the victims wife arrived at the home she says the suspect was holding her husband at gunpoint.

According to deputies, the suspect took the money and the truck which was discovered abandoned. The suspect has not been seen since.

He is described as a black male, around 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 to 180 pounds last seen wearing a camouflage shirt, dark pants and dark shoes. If you recognize this man or have any information concerning his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling (803) 534-3550. As always you can also call in an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 1888 CRIME-SC.