Palmetto Children’s Hospital celebrates 35 years

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital is celebrating its 35th birthday with a song.

Friday a mini concert marked the hospitals 35th year in business. The hospital was founded September 28th of 1983 and according to hospital officials it’s seen quite the growth over the years.

Palmetto Health Children’s hospital sees more than 150 thousand children each year.