Woodruff Walks Away From Newberry With 35-21 Win

By: Kat Polowczyk

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Woodruff Wolverines traveled down to Newberry High School Friday night and walked away with a win against the Bulldogs, scoring 35 to Newberry’s 21 points.

Woodruff returns home next week to host Union County while Newberry hits the road to take on Emerald.