Need a Flu Shot? Richland Library partners with Walgreens

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library wants to make sure residents are prepared for flu season.

For the third year in a row, Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots this fall to provide access to preventative care.

Here’s a list from Library Officials, The flu shot clinics will open :

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover

5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus

2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood

12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley

3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine

1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper

2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills

No registration is required and people can drop in at any time during the designated times. Flu shots are available on first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The flu shot clinics are open to anyone – 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.