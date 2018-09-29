Need a Flu Shot? Richland Library partners with Walgreens
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library wants to make sure residents are prepared for flu season.
For the third year in a row, Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots this fall to provide access to preventative care.
Here’s a list from Library Officials, The flu shot clinics will open :
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover
5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus
2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood
12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley
3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine
1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper
2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills
No registration is required and people can drop in at any time during the designated times. Flu shots are available on first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The flu shot clinics are open to anyone – 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.