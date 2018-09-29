Need a Flu Shot? Richland Library partners with Walgreens

Crysty Vaughan,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Library wants to make sure residents are prepared for flu season.

For the third year in a row, Richland Library is partnering with Walgreens to offer free flu shots this fall to provide access to preventative care.

Here’s a list from Library Officials, The flu shot clinics will open :

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Eastover
5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 at North Main
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at Edgewood (2101 Oak St.) via Learn Freely Bus
2 – 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Blythewood
12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20 at Wheatley
3 – 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Andrews
11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 7 at Ballentine
1 – 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Cooper
2 – 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17 at Sandhills

No registration is required and people can drop in at any time during the designated times. Flu shots are available on first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The flu shot clinics are open to anyone – 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Palmetto Health offers free flu shots throughout f...
Library System Offering Free Shots for Flu Season
Free Flu Shots at Midlands Library

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android