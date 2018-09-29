Recent study may have found tests for Alzheimer’s risk factors

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – A recent study has researchers hoping a cognitive test taken during adolescence could help identify risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s.

The study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association compared students tests taken during the space race to current medicare records. Researchers found that men who scored lower in mechanical reasoning and the women who scored lower in memory for words had higher odds of having developed Alzheimer’s.

Researchers hope that by identifying certain indicators during adolescence using tests, they can start early prevention.