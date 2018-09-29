SCE&G to conduct V.C. Summer Nuclear Station siren test

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– SCE&G says it is set to conduct a test of its V.C. Summer Nuclear Station siren

warning system on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 1pm.

Officials say during the test, 109 Early Warning Siren System (EWSS) sirens that are within a 10-mile radius of V.C. Summer will sound for less than one minute.

As part of its regular testing program, SCE&G sounds its sirens in Fairfield, Newberry, Richland

and Lexington counties each year for three minutes and each quarter for less than a minute, say officials.

According to a release, area residents are reminded that the sounding of sirens during this time period is only a test. In the unlikely event of an actual emergency at the plant, the sirens would sound with no prior notice and would alert area residents to tune to an Emergency Alert System radio or television station for further instructions.

Officials say information about siren tests, nuclear generation and emergency planning is mailed to residents within 10 miles of V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in the annual emergency preparedness calendar.

For more information, log on to sceg.com/nuclearprep.