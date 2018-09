Alshon Jeffery delivers solid performance in first game back from injury

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOLO) — Calhoun County grad and former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery looked like the old Alshon Sunday in his first game back from offseason rotator cuff surgery.

Jeffery caught eight of nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 26-23 loss to the Titans.