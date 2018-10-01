Columbia Police Department Deploys team to Coast to aid Florence Victims

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Police Department has deployed a team of officers to help people in need following Hurricane Florence.

The team, made up of 6 officers, left Sunday afternoon for a week long deployment to Horry County.

The team will assist with various Hurricane Florence flood relief efforts.

The Columbia Police Department is one of the many law enforcement agencies across the country helping in the aftermath of the storm and flooding.

The team reported to Aynor High School to receive their assignments.