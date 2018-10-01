Start time announced for Texas A&M – USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks will host the second of their current three-game home stand against Texas A&M Saturday October 13 at 3:30 p.m., announced by the Southeastern Conference Monday. The game will be aired on the SEC Network.

The contest will coincide with the annual South Carolina State Fair, which will be held in the fairgrounds adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over A&M, as the Aggies have captured each of the first four gridiron battles between these two schools, in what is now the permanent cross-division rivalry. The Aggies came from behind to win by a 24-17 count in College Station a year ago.

Prior to that contest, South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC) will host Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at noon on Saturday, Oct. 6, while A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is entertaining Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) in College Station.

Here is the SEC television schedule for Saturday, Oct. 13:

Tennessee at Auburn Noon ESPN or SEC Network

Florida at Vanderbilt Noon ESPN or SEC Network

Georgia at LSU 3:30 pm CBS

Texas A&M at South Carolina 3:30 pm SEC Network

Missouri at Alabama 7:00 pm ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas 7:30 pm SEC Network

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.