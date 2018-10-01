Whit Merrifield finishes MLB season as hits, steals leader

KANSAS CITY, MO (WOLO) — South Carolina’s own Whit Merrifield became just the third player in the history of the Kansas City Royals to win the MLB’s batting title in a single season on Sunday, finishing 2018 with 192 hits.

But that wasn’t the only title Merrifield earned on the last day of the regular season.

Once on base, the former Gamecock swiped his 45th stolen base of the season, also the most in the Majors this season.

He became just the third player since World War II to lead the Majors in both hits and steals in a single season (Dee Gordon, 2015 and Ichiro Suzuki, 2001).