Chipotle releases new loyalty program

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a point-based rewards program called “Chipotle Rewards.”

For every dollar you spend at the restaurant, you will receive 10 points working toward the 1,250 points to earn a free entree.

For now, the program is only offered in Columbus, Kansas City and Phoenix, but will expand soon.