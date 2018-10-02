Family Displaced After Monday Night House Fire on Overhill Road
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department say a family is safe but displaced after a house fire on Overhill Road Monday night.
Authorities say after 9:50 p.m., they received a call of a house fire on the 1600 block of Overhill Road.
Firefighters contained the fire shortly thereafter.
Officials say the fire started in the laundry room and the house is a total loss.
Investigators says one adult and five kids managed to escape safely, with no injuries.