Family Displaced After Monday Night House Fire on Overhill Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department say a family is safe but displaced after a house fire on Overhill Road Monday night.

Authorities say after 9:50 p.m., they received a call of a house fire on the 1600 block of Overhill Road.

Firefighters contained the fire shortly thereafter.

Officials say the fire started in the laundry room and the house is a total loss.

Investigators says one adult and five kids managed to escape safely, with no injuries.