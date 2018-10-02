First three games of NLDS scheduled for Braves-Dodgers

ATLANTA (WOLO) – The Braves learned their initial schedule for their showdown with the Dodgers in this weekend’s National League Divisional Series Tuesday.

Atlanta will head to Los Angeles and play game one Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. EST at Dodger Stadium. Game two will start at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Sun Trust Park will host it’s first postseason game Sunday at 8:00 p.m. when the series moves to Georgia from California.

The best of five set will be the NL East champs’ first playoff series since losing the 2013 NLDS to the Dodgers in four games.

