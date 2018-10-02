New Don’t Quit Fitness Center

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Governor Henry McMaster and Jake Steinfeld teamed up to cut the ribbon at the opening of Sanders Middle school’s new Don’t Quit Fitness Center.

Sanders was one of three schools in the entire state of South Carolina selected as a Don’t Quit Fitness champion after demonstrating new, innovative ways to promote physical activity.

In schools, physical activity and exercise have been shown to improve academic achievement and increase confidence and self esteem.