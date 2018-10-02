Silent Witness Ceremony to Recognize Domestic Violence victims at State House

COLUMBIA , SC WOLO)— On Tuesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will hold the annual Silent Witness Ceremony to honor the men and women who died due to domestic violence.

According to the Attorney General, last year’s ceremony remembered the 39 men and women from across the state who lost their lives in the year 2016 as the result of domestic violence.

Silhouettes representing women and men who were killed by their loved ones last year were lined the steps of the State House.

The 10am ceremony is held each year to highlight to need for advocacy against domestic violence.