2 more lion cubs born at Riverbanks Zoo

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced Wednesday that its lioness Lindelani gave birth to two African lion cubs on Monday Oct. 1.

The cubs grow the zoo’s lion pride to eight. The new cubs will be cared for away from the exhibit for about three months old and large enough to be in the outdoor habitat.

For those three months, the public can follow the cubs as they grow via Riverbanks’ Zoo Cam. Details will be announced next week at www.riverbanks.org.