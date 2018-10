‘Jake the Body’ cuts ribbon new fitness center at Midlands School

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–On Tuesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McmMaster and Jake ‘the Body’ Steinfeld teamed up to cut the ribbon at the opening of Sanders Middle School’s new Don’t Quit Fitness center.

Sanders was one of three schools in South Carolina selected as a Don’t Quit fitness champion after demonstrating new, innovative ways to promote physical activity.