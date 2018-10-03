President Trump & Governor McMaster respond to Florence police shooting

Florence, SC (WOLO) —Among those offering their support to Florence County is President Donald Trump sending out a tweet saying:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our law enforcement officers do 24-7-365.

Governor Henry McMaster also sent his thoughts to the community in a tweet saying,

“This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real.

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence.”

In all 8 were shot during the standoff that took place in the Vintage Place subdivision as officers were attempting to serve a warrant on a home. 7 of the inured were law enforcement officers. Authorities say a 20 year old civilian inside the home was also struck. One of the officers, 30 year veteran of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Terrence Carraway has been identified as the officer killed.