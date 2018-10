SCOTUS FBI investigation update

Washington, D.C. (WOLO) – As the FBI continues its investigation into the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there is still no sign that they plan to interview professor Christine Blasey Ford, the first person to accuse Kavanaugh.

The clock is ticking down on the FBI’s investigation, with Senate Republicans prominsing a vote in the next few days, ABC’s Lana Zak has been following it all in Washington.