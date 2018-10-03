South Carolina Manufacturer expanding, adding 115 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina company is expanding, creating 115 new jobs, according to the Governor’s office.

MAHLE Behr is a supplier of air conditioning and radiator assemblies, and will be expanding its manufacturing operations in Charleston County. The company’s $36 million investment is projected to create 115 new jobs, according to a release from the Governor’s office.

The company will be expanding its facility, located at 4500 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston, S.C., by adding a new assembly and manufacturing line, say officials.

According to officials, hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants can visit the company’s careers page online.