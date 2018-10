This week marks 3 years since Thousand Year Flood

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Three years ago this week, the skies opened up marking the beginning of what is to date, the worst natural disaster to ever strike the Midlands.

The One Thousand Year Flood brought more than 20 inches of rain in a four day period. Nineteen people lost their lives and hundreds were forced to leave their homes as the waters rushed in.

In some places throughout the Midlands, the evidence of the flood is still visible.